District 1 volunteers recognized by HRM at ceremony

DARTMOUTH: Six volunteers from District 1 Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley were recognized by HRM for their contributions to the community.

The six were presented their awards during the annual ceremony in Dartmouth by Councillor Ctahy Deagle Gammon.

Mayor Andy Fillmore also helped present the awards.

Honoured from District 1 were Youth Tyler Adamson; Youth Isaac Burns; John AIkenhead; Andrea Angowski; Rick Isenor;and Nick Yeomans.

(Submitted photo)

Tyler Adamson:

Tyler is an outstanding volunteer whose unwavering enthusiasm and dedication shine through in every role he takes on.

Over the past three years, he has devoted more than 500 hours to various nonprofit organizations, demonstrating an exceptional commitment to fostering positive change and supporting the well-being of others.

Through his actions, leadership and creativity, Tyler has made a meaningful impact on patients, their families, medical staff, university students and refugee families

(Submitted photo)

lsaac Burns

Isaac has been an inspiring leader in the Youth Leadership Program at Gordon R. Snow, completing all three levels and contributing over 78 volunteer hours.

Known for his positive attitude and infectious energy, he’s made a lasting impact by mentoring younger leaders, engaging with campers and supporting ommunity events.

Isaac’s dedication and enthusiasm have strengthened the community and set an example for future youth leaders.

(Submitted photo)

John Aikenhead

John has been a devoted volunteer for over two decades, bringing hope and kindness to Halifax’s most vulnerable.

From organizing community barbecues and holiday programs at Metro Turning Point to serving breakfasts at Brunswick

Street Mission, John’s generosity and compassion have touched countless lives, making him a cherished community builder.

(Submitted photo)

Andrea Angowski

Andrea has been a dedicated volunteer for over 20 years, supporting youth sports, cancer survivors and animal welfare.

From fundraising for East Hants Minor Hockey to leading Relay for Life events and fostering dogs with Anna’s Angels Dog Rescue, Andrea’s compassion and leadership have made a lasting impact.

Her tireless efforts continue to inspire and strengthen her community.

(Submitted photo)

Rick Isenor

Rick has been a dedicated volunteer at Carroll’s Corner Community Centre for an incredible 38 years, supporting everything from Mastodon Days to the Mastodon Trail.

Whether leading events, serving on the board or maintaining trails, Rick’s reliability, diverse skills and dedication have made a lasting impact.

His commitment has strengthened community connections and enriched the lives of countless residents.

(Submitted photo)

Nick Yeomans

Nick has been a dedicated volunteer leader for over 15 years, tirelessly working to improve his community through roles such as Vice Chair and Bar Manager at the LWF Community Hall, Chief of the local Volunteer Fire Department and revitalizing

the Keloose Annual Festival & Fair.

His leadership, energy and commitment inspire others to join and give back, making him an invaluable member of numerous

community organizations