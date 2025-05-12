Public’s help sought by police in fatal vehicle collision investigation

WEST HANTS: Police are seeking help from the public as part of their investigation into the fatal collision that claimed the lives of five people and left another in critical condition.

The collision may have been the result of impaired driving.

On May 10, RCMP officers, fire services, and EHS responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 between Hantsport and Falmouth.

At this time, based on physical evidence gathered at the scene, investigators believe that the Honda Civic was travelling in the opposite direction of traffic in the eastbound lanes when it collided with the Nissan Sentra approximately 1.5 kms from Exit 7 in Falmouth.

Through the investigation, it’s been determined that Kings District RCMP responded to a possible impaired driver involving the same Civic at 7:20 p.m.

The vehicle was last seen at a restaurant on Hwy. 1 near the 11600 block in Grand Pre.

An extensive search for the vehicle, led by multiple officers in Kings and West Hants counties, was unsuccessful.

Investigators are seeking information from the public to establish the whereabouts of the blue 2014 Honda Civic prior to 7:20 p.m. and prior to the collision, which occurred at approximately 11:12 p.m.

The vehicle was bearing Nova Scotia licence plate HLF590.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or dashcam footage of the area prior to the collision is asked to call West Hants District RCMP at 902-798-2207.

To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

Our thoughts continue to be with the victims’ loved ones at this difficult time.

File #: 2025-632421, 2025-631333