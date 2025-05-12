Katie Hines chosen as Model Volunteer for East Hants at awards

NOEL: An East Hants volunteer has been honoured as the top volunteer in the municipality for her caring commitment over the past year.

Katie Hines of Enfield was presented the Model Volunteer of the Year award at the East Hants Volunteer Awards on May 2.

“I’m completely honored,” Hines told The Laker News in an interview.

“It was not at all expected and the nomination alone was super appreciated. Thank you Amanda and East Hants Community Health Board for that.”

The Model Volunteer award is presented to an individual who exemplifies extraordinary caring and commitment through volunteering their time and expertise on several projects to help make their community a better place in which to live.

The award is based on the evaluation of the overall impact their contributions have had on their community.

It was held at the Noel & District Volunteer Fire Department in Noel

Katie Hines smiles proudly with her award. (Submitted photo)

The recipient of this award will represent the Municipality of East Hants at the 2025 Provincial Awards Ceremony hosted by the province of Nova Scotia.

All of the volunteer nominees were considered for this award.

Hines thinks the Model Volunteer award is equivalent of an Oscar or Grammy or something for people in the volunteer industry.

“I love what I do. There’s something special about every organization I am a part of but Summer Camps will always have my heart,” she said.

“I joined my first board of directors at 16 and 25 years later…. coming out of left field is this beautiful award and Community recognition that is not at all needed but again super appreciated.

“I am excited and I feel privileged to be representing East Hants at the provincial awards.”

(Submitted photo)

Valda Bardell

Prior to relocating to Nova Scotia, Valda was an active volunteer in British Columbia. Currently, Valda is the secretary of the Walton and Area Development Association, and manages the gift shop at the Walton Lighthouse, which includes purchasing inventory, and hiring summer staff. Valda also serves as the treasurer for the Grace United Church in Walton.

(Submitted photo)

Glenda Blackburn

Glenda has been volunteering with the Noel United Church for 11 years, and is currently serving as secretary for the Board of Stewards. A talented decorator, Glenda takes the lead on making both the sanctuary and the church hall as welcoming as possible. Glenda is also the initiator and organizer of the church’s Apple Pie Fundraiser. It is not uncommon to find Glenda rolling out a pie crust or making doughnuts.

(Submitted photo)

Joyce Custance

Joyce has been guiding with the Girl Guides for 36 years, and was a key player in starting the Guiding movement in the Rawdon Area and has been involved throughout East Hants. She has served as a Guider, District Commissioner, and is currently the District Treasurer where she has helped the team transition to a new banking platform.

(Submitted photo)

Julie Ettinger

Julie began volunteering with Hants North Baseball 13 years ago, and has been a valuable team member ever since. She has been a key part of the Burger Shack Canteen, taking part in all aspects of running the canteen, including preparing food and cleaning-up. Julie makes herself available for any task that comes her way, from painting and maintenance, to fundraising.

(Submitted photo)

Trevor Hebb

Trevor has been a member of the Fundy ATV Club for over 25 years, and has organized runs, spearheaded work days, and has worked on the improvement of local trails.

Recently, Trevor has helped form a new multi-use trail group whose goal will be to focus on developing trails in East Hants.

(Submitted photo)

Elizabeth Hill

Elizabeth is a longtime volunteer in the Maitland area, with an extensive resume, ranging from East Hants Ground Search and Rescue, to the Late Bloomers Garden Club, and the East Hants Historical Society. She has performed in five plays with the CHArt Society, and is currently involved in their sixth play.

(Submitted photo)

Katie Hines

Katie volunteers with multiple organizations throughout East Hants, including Tide Fest, East Hants Crime Prevention, the East Hants Christmas Parade, the Hemophilia Society, and the East Hants Community Health Board (where she has organized workshops and wellness fairs).

She is also the Director of Summer Camps Unplugged and has been instrumental in providing children with enriching, screen-free summer experiences.

(Submitted photo)

Terry Isenor

Terry has been a longtime member of the East Hants Curling Association, and currently serves as the Vice-President. Terry spends many hours preparing the ice, organizing equipment and instructing the youth curling program. A leader in fundraising, he coordinates the Annual Auction and has brought in over $45,000 for the organization.

(Submitted photo)

Becky Neil

Becky is a tireless volunteer, serving the Hants North Area in a variety of capacities, including the Hants North Royal Canadian Legion 166, the Noel Road Community Hall, Minasville &Moosebrook Recreation, the Noel Food Pantry, the Noel New Horizons Senior Luncheons, the Noel United Church, and the Noel and District Fire Auxiliary, where she serves as president.

(Submitted photo)

Joel Rines

Hants North Baseball is fortunate to have Joel as a long-standing member of the association, as he has served both as a board member and a volunteer.

He can be found prepping fields for a game or maintaining the facility. Joel’s willingness to always step up, coupled with his fantastic work ethic has made him a valuable asset to Hants North Baseball.

(Submitted photo)

Elaine Singer

Elaine has been a member of the Fire Auxiliary for 28 years, holding a multitude of roles during that time. Currently, she serves as the Vice President. Elaine is known for her hospitable nature, as she is often the first to welcome newcomers to the area, sharing both her cooking and recipes with her neighbours, old and new.

(Submitted photo)

Nicole Smith

Nicole is an active volunteer in the Hants North Area, assisting with Sunday School and children’s services at the Noel United Church. In addition, she serves as President for the Hants North Recreation and Development Association, and the Vice President of the East Noel Heritage Schoolhouse Society. Nicole volunteers with local schools and manages the Facebook page where she encourages people to get active.

(Submitted photo)

Marjorie Thompson

Marjorie has been an active member of the Maitland community for over ten years. She has been a core volunteer with CHArt, and is known for her determination when asking for donations. Marjorie has organized poetry readings and musical events, and has performed in various plays within Maitland and Noel.

(Submitted photo)

Patricia Whidden

Patricia has been a volunteer with the East Hants Historical Society for the past 13 years, where she has been involved in preserving local history within the community. Having served as vice-president, president, and now past-president, Patricia has championed the designation of historic sites, advocating for the recognition and respect of Indigenous heritage in the region, and has assisted with genealogical research inquiries. She has also initiated the Google Hub project, making historical resources accessible digitally.

(Submitted photo)

Steve White

Steve is a pillar in the community. He volunteers with the Noel Road Community Hall, is a dedicated first responder and is the Chief of Kennetcook Fire department.

In addition, Steve also volunteers his time with the Kids Action program where he organizes regular paint nights for the community.

Volunteers who did not have pictures:

Manuel Ching

Known throughout Maitland for his friendliness and good humor, Manny is a leader. He inspired his community to organize a celebration for the 185th birthday of the Frieze and Roy General Store. He has also been key in organizing a community festival that celebrates pollinators.

Jennifer Cox

Jennifer has been volunteering in her community for over 15 years. As a Girl Guider, and former District Commissioner, Jennifer has planned and attended events that empower the youth of her community. In the summer, you can find her on the ball field with her family, volunteering countless hours with Corridor Minor Baseball.

Caius Doyle

Caius is a 7-year volunteer with the East Hants Curling Association and currently serves as their Treasurer. He brings great wisdom and experience to this role, utilizing his bank management skills to guide the organization, while setting new standards for transparency, execution, and reporting.

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald speaks. (Submitted photo)