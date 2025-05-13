IWK receives $2 million donation to establish Breast Health Research Unit

From a release

Revised by NSCC Journalism student Paige Dillman

HALIFAX: On May 6, the IWK announced they would be creating a new unit for Breast Health Research.

This was made possible by a $ 2 million gift from the J & W Murphy Foundation.

The unit will gather data from all over the province to create better treatment for those who have breast cancer.

Due to the size of the donation, the unit will be able to collect extensive data on the patients and their experience throughout having breast cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Breast Health Research Unit will also have one of the first datasets in Atlantic Canada to show patient-reported outcomes.

This dataset will report outcomes on a provincial level.

Lisa Murphy from the J & W Murphy Foundation says that her family cares deeply about women’s health and is happy to help make a change for lasting improvements in breast cancer research and care.

IWK Health currently collects data on breast cancer from Nova Scotia’s central zone.

This new unit will allow them to expand the data collection and see clinical outcomes such as survival rates and patient-reported outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT:

According to The Canadian Cancer Society, one in eight women in Canada will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and 84 Canadian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer daily.

The IWK Foundation President and CEO, Jennifer Gillivan expressed her gratitude in a statement.

“Thank you to the J & W Murphy Foundation for being true champions for advancing health care and research in the Maritimes,” said day will make a difference for patients with breast cancer and breast health issues across Nova Scotia and beyond,” said.

“Their investment today will make a difference for patients with breast cancer and breast health issues across Nova Scotia and beyond,”

Gillivan also stated that alongside donors, the IWK Foundation is on a mission to improve women’s health care and research, locally, regionally and nationally.