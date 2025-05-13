From a release

LANSDOWNE STATION: The Pictou County District RCMP, with the assistance of the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit, continue to investigate the disappearance of Lilly and Jack Sullivan.

“We’re exploring all avenues in this missing persons investigation,” says Staff Sergeant Curtis MacKinnon, Pictou County District RCMP.

“We have officers from multiple disciplines dedicated to finding Lilly and Jack, including highly trained RCMP major crime and forensic investigators.”

To date, more than 180 tips have been received from the public, and are being followed up on.

Officers have so far identified 35 people for formal interviews as part of the investigation, including community members and those closest to the children.

On May 8 and 9, the RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team (URT) scoured bodies of water around Lansdowne Station; URT’s two-day operation didn’t uncover any evidence.

“We continue to work day and night on this file,” says S/Sgt. MacKinnon.

“Like all Nova Scotians, we want answers, and we want to know what happened to these children.”

On May 2, at approximately 10 a.m., Pictou County District RCMP received a report that Lilly and Jack were missing. They were believed to have wandered away from their home on Gairloch Rd.

A multi-agency search and missing persons investigation began immediately.

The search, which was scaled back to specific areas on May 7, has covered 5.5 square kilometres of heavily wooded, rural terrain in the Gairloch Rd. area.

It has involved up to 160 trained volunteer searchers and many others, and tens of thousands of search hours.

Efforts to locate Lilly and Jack also included two vulnerable missing persons alerts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lilly and Jack is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333.

To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

Our thoughts continue to be with the children’s loved ones and the community at this difficult time.

File #: 2025-583775