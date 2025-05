MILFORD: The Laker News’ Pat Healey and the principal at Hants East Rural High Leanne Searle were nominated for the USCMind speak your mind ice water bucket challenge.

The two were nominated along with MP Kody Blois, who had preciously accepted and did his challenge shortly after the election.

On Monday it was time for Healey and Searle to take the water bucket over their heads.

Both Healey and Searle were nominated by Tigers TV; Healey was also nominated by Jaina Feindel-Sherry.