Open East Hants Day about bringing awareness to community

ENFIELD: Mother Nature tried but didn’t prevail in dampening the spirits of the many who came out to the pop-up market at Open East Hants Day at the Enfield Fire Hall.

The annual event is held to promote small businesses and is organized by the East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce.

This year saw businesses across the municipality hold events at their own location, with others going to the fire hall for the pop-up market.

At the Enfield fire hall, more than 100 people had come by about a couple of hours in, said Karen Duncan, Membership & Events Coordinator with the Chamber.

“The rain is not dampening our spirts,” said Duncan.

“People are getting out and seeing what East Hants has to offer.”

Among the vendors at the fire hall were Sunnyridge Equestrian, TIDEFEST 2025, Summer Camps Unplugged, Miss C’S Creations, 9 Mile River Trails, among some of the vendors.

The fire hall was full of owners of small businesses or community groups in attendance.

She said there were plenty of other businesses holding BBQs and doing fun activities.

One of those was Renew Health/ADAPT Fitness. They had a train the trainer activity, plus had a BBQ going outside staffed under the tent free from rain by Brad Ferguson and balloon making/facepainting inside.

Duncan spoke of the importance of having a day like Open East Hants Day.

“I think it’s important to allow people to know what kind of services are available here in East Hants,” she said. “It’s a place to come shop, to come visit, and to come do business.”

She said it takes months of planning to pull together Open East Hants Day.

“We have a great team, a great committee that helps us out and it does take some time but, in the end, I think it’s all worth it.”

