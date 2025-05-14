Learning about emergency services available in your own community

LANTZ: Local emergency management officials are giving the thumbs up to the first Community Safety Awareness event held last weekend.

The weather may not have been a hit and kept a large crowd away, but for those that did come out they got a wealth of information and got to see fire trucks, police cars, and even Sparky the Fire dog.

The Municipality of East Hants put on the event, held at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The boat from Nine Mile River fire. (Healey photo)

There were many different agencies on hand that residents may see in case of a major incident.

On hand at the event were firefighters from Shubenacadie; Lantz; Enfield; Elmsdale; Nine Mile River; East Hants Ground Search and Rescue; EHS; East Hants RCMP; RCMP drone; provincial EMO (Public Safety and Field Communications), East Hants Emergency Management led by Calvin Byard, and Sipekenkatik Emergency Management.

Calvin Byard. (Healey photo)

Coming back to ground after a trip in the Enfield Aerial. (Healey photo)

Sparky gets a young kids attention to look at the camera. (Healey photo)

East Hants Ground Search and Rescue. (Healey photo)

The ladder from Enfield Aerial is high in the air. (Healey photo)