By NSCC Journalism student Paige Dillman, interning at The Laker News

MAITLAND: The Municipality of East Hants held a tourism event in partnership with Tourism Nova Scotia for small businesses on May 13.

The event had 26 attendees, all of whom were involved in or worked for small businesses.

It was held at Gallery 215 in Maitland.

This initiative provided local businesses with the opportunity to learn how to market themselves through Tourism Nova Scotia.

The event was run by two tourism development advisors, Melanie Lowe and Jennifer McKeane.

The two presented attendees with a PowerPoint showing them why tourism is important, how to market yourself well, along with all the resources they have through Tourism Nova Scotia.

When asked why the event is so important, Lowe says that without these local businesses, who contribute to the community, there would be nothing to market for travel.

“We have no stories to tell and nothing to offer without those local businesses,” said Lowe.

This kick-off event is an annual gathering that the municipality puts on to get people excited for the up and upcoming busy season.

This event also shows how important tourism is for the community, not just during the busy season, but all year long.

“It’s nice to be able to share what we have to offer with our geography, our natural areas and food with other people and to also hear where they’re from,” said McKeane.

She also says that this event is so important because of the resources that can come from it.

The event also serves as a way for other businesses to network with one another and even possibly work to help one another.