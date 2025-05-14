Province announces return, expansion of Farmers’ Market voucher program

HALIFAX: Students from pre-primary to Grade 12, post-secondary students and new Nova Scotians will receive Nova Scotia Loyal vouchers to help them discover and enjoy local products at participating farmers’ markets.



The $10 voucher will be sent home this month with all public school and Mi’kmaw Kina’matnewey students and clients of the Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia and YREACH Settlement and Language Support.



All students at publicly funded post-secondary institutions in the province will also receive vouchers in the fall.



“Both families and farmers’ market vendors told us how much they liked and appreciated our Nova Scotia Loyal voucher program last year and encouraged us to not only do it again, but to expand it – so that’s what we are doing,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development.

“Our farmers’ markets have something for everyone. This program encourages Nova Scotians who may not otherwise visit a farmers’ market to do so, todiscover all our markets have to offer and learn about the value in shopping local.”

The voucher program started last June with public school students and expanded in October to include students, faculty and staff at Acadia University and Nova Scotia Community College’s Kingstec campus.Nova Scotia Loyal vouchers can be redeemed toward any locally grown, harvested or crafted product at participating farmers’ markets around the province. They are valid until December 31, 2025.“Farmers’ markets are vibrant gathering places where all generations and cultures can connect, learn and celebrate local goods and traditions. We are thrilled to join the Nova Scotia Loyal farmers’ market vouchers program this year.

“This initiative not only introduces newcomers to the welcoming farmers’ market community but also encourages the valuable practice of supporting local producers.

“By connecting newcomers with locally produced goods and the people who make them, we are helping to build a strong sense of belonging while supporting the growth of Nova Scotia’s local economy.”

— Paula Knight, CEO, Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia

“The Nova Scotia Loyal voucher program has made a huge impact on our farm business.

“We have been able to increase sales and have had the opportunity to meet wonderful members of our community, many of them for the first time.”

— James Twaddell, owner, What on Earth Farms, Canning



Quick Facts:

– about 215,500 students and new Nova Scotians across the province will receive vouchers under the program this year

– registered home-schooled students will receive an email from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development with a link to opt into the program

– last year, 21,368 Nova Scotia Loyal farmers’ market school vouchers were redeemed; 38 per cent of users were first-time visitors to a farmers’ market

– Nova Scotia has the most farmers’ markets per capita in Canada