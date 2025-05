ELMSDALE: Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two shoplifting suspects.

S/Sgt. Michael Balmaceda said East Hants RCMP were informed of a shopkifting incident taking place on May 9 at the Elmsdale Superstore.

Police are looking to identify two women seen in the video surveillance as part of the investigation, S/Sgt. Balmaceda said.

Any information can be reported to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca