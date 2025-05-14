BEDFORD: The province has issued a traffic advisory for commuters on the Bedford Bypass.

The traffic restrictions on the roadway began on Wednesday night and will continue from 9;30 p.m. to 6 a.m. as per a release.

Crews will be making repairs to the Highway 101/Highway 102 bridge structure in Bedford.

This will cause additional lane restrictions the next three nights.

The following restrictions will be in place from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting May 14:

– Highway 102 southbound (inbound) will be down to one lane

– the Highway 101 westbound to Highway 102 southbound ramp will be closed.

There will be a detour in place.

Since last week, Highway 101 westbound at the structure has been reduced to one lane.

Work takes place daily from sunrise to sunset, and motorists can expect delays.

The repairs are expected to be complete by Friday, July 18.