MOUNT UNIACKE:A free event is being organized by the Municipality of East Hants for seniors and their caretakers.

The Senior Safety event will happen on June 4 at the Mount Uniacke Legion.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature guest speakers to provide valuable insights on health, safety and more.

There will also have a variety of information booths from community partners and services.

A light lunch and refreshments will be provided.