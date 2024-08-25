PHOTOS: East Hants Nationals host U18 A Tier 2 Provincials

ENFIELD: Two multiple run innings had the East Hants Nationals looking like they were headed for victory Saturday morning against Hammonds Plains during action at the Under 18 A Tier 2 Baseball Nova Scotia provincial championships.

The tournament was being hosted by Corridor Minor Baseball and the Nationals at the

Four teams were competing at the provincials in Enfield.

The teams competing besides the Nationals were: Berwick; Hammonds Plains; and Dartmouth.

Hammonds Plains and Berwick will face off in the final at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

This National was happy to get yet another double despite it ending the inning as the third run scored. (Healey photo)

We stopped by as the Hammonds Plains Athletics faced the hometown Nationals on Saturday morning.

It was in the sixth inning when we had to leave and the East Hants squad was ahead 7-3.

The Nationals added a run for an 8-3 final score.

Ryan Sheriff pitched out then Rylan Ashley came on in relief in the seventh to close it out.

The pitching was solid from the Nationals starter, and the A’s was right there too, but the Nats bats got to him and that is what led to the lead.

Here are a few photos we took at the game:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Catcher interference was ruled on this at bat and hit. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

An East Hants National watches a ball high go by during his at bat. (Healey photo)

A National dives to get in before the ball does at third. (Healey photo)

A Hammonds Plains player gets an high five for driving in a run after the inning ended to make it 2-0 Athletics over the Nats. (Healey photo)

Hammonds Plains kept this base runner close at first. (Healey photo)

An East Hants player swings at an eye level pitch. (Healey photo)

A National gets the go go go signal from the third base coach to go home scoring a run. (Healey photo)

Getting back just in time. (Healey photo)