Stingrays have amazing results at provincial summer championships

ELMSDALE: It was a Stingray of a swim season for the club from East Hants.

At the 2024 Swim Nova Scotia provincial summer swim championships, Stingray after Stingray walked across the podium to pick up medals in various age categories.

Members on the team helped the club capture the 10-and-under age group medium team championship; the 11-12 age group medium team championship; the 13-14 age group medium team title.

East Hants is also the high point medium team winners.

Besides the team championships, East Hants swimmers had golden performances individually.

East Hants had eight swimmers earn their spot on the 2024 Nova Scotia All Star Team.

The Stingrays also have the highest point female swimmer in Emma Martin.

The East Hants Stingray’s coach, Troy MacArthur, was named Coach of the Year.

From the 29 Stingrays swimmers who competed, 34 individual medals were earned along with six Team Relay medal placings.

The swimmers that made the All-Star team were: Connor MacArthur, Aliya Irving, Lexie Martin, Taylor McNulty, Henderson MacDonald, Emma Martin, Quinn Rudman, Emmett MacDonald.

The High point Female had a perfect score of five gold medals.

Overall, the East Hants Stingrays placed fourth in point standings among the 12 competing teams!

The team accomplished all this without a home pool to practice as the East Hants Aquatic Centre remained closed until after the swim season had begun.

This meant the team had to travel to Truro and Shearwater pools to practice.

The dedication and commitment from the swimmers, coaches and families to do whatever it takes to succeed is reflected in the team results.