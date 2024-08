LOWER SACKVILLE: It was a winning night for some local baseball players on Monday night.

The LWF (Lakeview-Windsor Junction-Fall River) Under-13 Blue Jays played Sackville Yankees in the year end final.

In the U13 Tier II championship game, LWF Blue Jays earned the 10-8 win over the Yankees to capture the Baseball Nova Scotia banner.

The game was played in Lower Sackville.