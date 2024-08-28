HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: Sloan MacKenzie feels like she’s living in a dream and hasn’t woken up yet.

That’s the feeling the Windsor Junction product has as she tries to digest the fact that she is an Olympic bronze medallist having teamed with Katie Vincent in the C-2, 500 metres to grab the bronze medal.

MacKenzie returned home after a post-Olympic vacation in Europe following Paris 2024 to a cheering welcome home from friends and family at Halifax Stanfield Airport.

She told media that were on hand she’s still trying to take in her and Vincent’s accomplishment.

“I feel like I still have to take it all in,” she said. “I still have to watch all the videos and photos.”

MacKenzie was shocked to see the crowd of about 20-30 people with Canadian flags waving and cheers erupting as she walked out from behind the International flights doors.

“I did not expect anyone to be here,” said MacKenzie with a chuckle. “I was just going to wait for my boyfriend who’s on a different flight 40 minutes behind me so he could drive me home.”

“I am in awe in every one here and the support.”

Check out the welcome home she received in our video story:

Video sponsored by Dave Murray’s McDonald’s (Lealin Inc.)

Video shot by Matt Dagley

VIDEO

Sloan answers a question from The Laker News. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey stands next to Olympic bronze medallist Sloan MacKenzie at the airport. (Dagley Media photo)