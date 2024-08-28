MAIN PHOTO: Maggie Andrew of Waverley is the CBC Music Searchlight grand prize winner from across Canada. (CBC Music photo)

WAVERLEY/FALL RIVER: A singer from Waverley has earned the top honour as the grand prize winner in a national musical contest.

Maggie Andrew of Waverley was selected by the judges in CBC Music’s Searchlight contest as the grand prize winner.

The judges also awarded four secondary winners for outstanding Indigenous artist, outstanding country artist, top teen, and the songwriting prize.

The decision from the judges comes after weeks of listening to artists from across Canada, said the article posted on CBC Music.

ARTICLE: The CBC Music story on Maggie Andrew being the grand prize winner.

The CBC Music article said that Andrew’s edgy, alternative pop blends a mix of genres spanning R&B, punk and more for a unique sound. She’s amassed more than five million streams and has already received several accolades, including the SOCAN x Sirius XM Young Canadian Songwriters Award in 2021.

Andrew was also a finalist in Searchlight last year, making the top 10.

“Winning Searchlight is a really incredible feeling, in a way it still hasn’t sunk in yet,” Andrew told CBC Music.

“There are so many people around me who have helped and continue to help bring my visions to life and without them I know I wouldn’t be here right now.

“I’m really excited! Searchlight this year was filled with so many talented artists, ones who I am lucky to call friends and others that I admire very much.

“I’m feeling a lot of gratitude and truly just happy to be here.”

Keziah Myers, one of this year’s judges and the executive director at Advance Music Canada, said Andrew is a force.

“I remember discovering her online then seeing her perform on her first stage and the energy she brought was riveting,” Myers told CBC Music.

“Fans were singing along, and people who had never heard of her were so energized by her performance.”

“As a jury, we are excited to see CBC and the Juno Allan Slaight Masterclass take this rockstar from Halifax to the nation,” she continued.

“We know this opportunity to be a game changer for those who have won in the past and believe Maggie will rise to the occasion and make her mark.”

By winning Searchlight, Andrew will receive:

1. An Allan Slaight Juno Master Class experience

Andrew has earned a spot in Canada’s premier talent development program — the Allan Slaight Juno Master Class — for a week in Toronto, surrounded by the music industry’s best. It will all culminate in a live industry showcase.

2. A recording residency at the National Music Centre in Calgary

Andrew will spend five days in Calgary as the National Music Centre’s Artist in Residence presented by Partake Brewing,where she will be given access to more than 300 musical instruments, a recording studio, and a recording engineer to create her next album.

3. A Yangaroo distribution deal

Andrew’s single or album will get a full promotional distribution campaign, including professional guidance, marketing, and consultation from Yangaroo staff for the creation of the release. She will also be featured on the Yangaroo website and social media channels.

4. A gift certificate courtesy of Long & McQuade

Andrew will receive a $1,000 gift certificate from “Canada’s music store,” Long & McQuade, which can be used for instruments, equipment rentals, repairs, and lessons.

Fall River’s DeeDee Austin was selected as the Outstanding Indigenous Artist for “Tell Me Why (I am so different).

As CBC Music says, Austin’s pop songs are a blend of contemporary and traditional Indigenous music.

The Outstanding Indigenous artist category was presented by the Indigenous Music Office.

Austin, a Lockview High alum, was recently a performer at the 2024 Road to the Junos series, and was also nominated for dance recording of the year and fan’s choice video of the year at the 2024 East Coast Music Awards.

Honourable mentions for outstanding Indigenous artist:

Other winners of Searchlight were: Outstanding country artist: Amanda Jordan from Smith Falls, Ont.; Top Teen: Summer Bennett from Paradise, NL; and Nobro from Montreal won the songwriting prize.

with information from CBC Music story used with permission.