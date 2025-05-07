ENFIELD: Several residents in an Enfield subdivision reported thefts from their vehicles overnight May 6, East Hnats RCMP said.

Staff Sgt. Michael Blamaceda told The Laker News that police received reports from residents on the Wilson Road subdivision area that there were thefts from their cars in their driveway overnight.

In the majority of reports of this nature, the vehicle was not locked at the time of the thefts, he said.

S/Sgt. Balmaceda urged East Hants residents to lock your car doors when unattended.

The RCMP are encouraging people to review any footage that they may have from doorbell or property cameras they may have.

Any information can be reported to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.