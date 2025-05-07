By Paige Dillman, NSCC Journalism student interning at The Laker News

LOWER SACKVILLE: A pair of fatal fires in Lower Sackville and the Dartmouth areas have been deemed electrical as the cause and accidental in nature.

However, there are lessons that can be learned, Halifax Fire officials say in releasing their findings from both calls.

The fires occurred in January, one at a residence on Riverside Dr in Lower Sackville, and another on Thompson St in Dartmouth.

The fire in Lower Sackville sadly claimed the lives of three children and left two injured. The children were aged 5, 6 and 9 years of age.

Halifax Fire pointed out that there was no working fire alarms in the home.

Although they found a smoke detector, the batteries were removed, concluding the detector useless.

The fire in Dartmouth was also determined to be electrical by the Halifax Fire Department. This fire resulted in two adults dying.

However, they did not find any smoke detectors in this home.

During the press conference on May 7 in Halifax, department officials highlighted the importance of proper smoke detector installation and maintenance.

They would like to remind the public that if you wish to have one installed or checked, you can call 311.

Another key point they wish to make is that charging devices should not be on when you are not home.

Along with urging people to keep these charging devices off things like blankets and pillows, this can catch fire quickly.

“While investigators have determined the fires were accidental in nature, the loss of life shows the need for strong public fire safety measures and accessible prevention resources,” says Halifax Professional Firefighters.

They would also like to emphasize that if you are renting, it is a shared responsibility to have proper and working smoke detectors in your building.

If there is any uncertainty about proper smoke detectors, you can call 311 and they will assist you with any questions or concerns.