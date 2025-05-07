HRM celebrates its 2025 volunteer award winners

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is pleased to share the award winners at the 2025 Volunteer Awards.

This annual event puts a spotlight on residents that have made a difference in their community by donating their time and skills to various programs and services.

Sharon Arsenault was recognized as Volunteer of the Year.

Arsenualt’s volunteer work in the Musquodoboit Valley has spanned decades, enriching the lives of residents of all ages. From creating youth programs to supporting seniors, Sharon’s leadership has led to lasting positive change in the community.

The following groups were recognized as Group Award winners: Joint Emergency Management; Halifax Meals on Wheels; and the Abenaki Aquatic Club.

Individuals from each of the municipality’s districts were recognized by their local councillor, and 10 volunteers will represent the municipality at the Provincial Volunteer Awards in September.

For a full list of award recipients, visit our website.

Congratulations to all award recipients and thank you to those who volunteer for causes across the region.

To learn more about the 2025 Volunteer Awards recipients and explore volunteer training opportunities, including the annual Volunteer Conference, visit our website.