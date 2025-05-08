By Paige Dillman, NSCC Journalism student interning at The Laker News

MILFORD: Hants East Rural High (HERH) is holding a trivia night at Shooters Bar & Grill to help raise funds for their prom.

The trivia is on Tuesday, May 20.

The doors will be opened at 5 pm to allow you to grab food, drinks, and socialize with others.

The actual trivia will be starting at 6:30 pm.

To play, you must be pre-registered, which you can do by emailing teresamacphee@icloud.com.

In the email you must include your team name, and the number of players.

For a five-person team to enter, the fee is $100, for a six-player team, the fee is $125.

This is a great opportunity to support the graduating class and help with funds for their prom. There will even be prizes for the teams.

Including the highest score prize of $250, the Hants East Team Spirit Award for the team that wears their HERH gear, and the epic fail award to the team with the lowest score.

This will all be judged and hosted by Sean Borden, who hosts the trivia nights at Shooters Bar & Grill.