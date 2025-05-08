Volunteer firefighters honoured for close to 300 years of service

NOEL: Seven volunteer firefighters were recognized during the Municipality of East Hants Volunteer awards.
The awards were held May 2 at the Noel Fire Department.
Besides the volunteer awards, long service awards were presented to firefighters from across East Hants.
Warden Eleanor Roulston handed out the awards to the firefighters.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Volunteer Fire Departments may nominate a fire services member for a Canadian Volunteer Fire Service Association Municipal Long Service Award medal for 30 years of Service.
Additionally there are long-service bars for 35, 40 and 45 years of service.
There is also a 50 year medal available.
Watch for our coverage of the MEH Volunteer award presentations as well in the coming days.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Firefighters who received long service awards included:
Jeff Bond Rawdon District Volunteer Fire Dept – 30 Years
Lee Roulston Rawdon District Volunteer Fire Dept – 30 Years
Todd Pepperdine Enfield Volunteer Fire Department – 35 Years
Kevin MacLellan Milford & District Volunteer Fire Dept – 40 Years
Leroy Burns Kennetcook District Fire Department – 50 Years
Arden Fillmore Elmsdale Fire and Emergency Services – 50 Years
Ralph Wardrope Milford & District Volunteer Fire Dept – 50 Years
ADVERTISEMENT:
ADVERTISEMENT: