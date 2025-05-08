Volunteer firefighters honoured for close to 300 years of service

NOEL: Seven volunteer firefighters were recognized during the Municipality of East Hants Volunteer awards.

The awards were held May 2 at the Noel Fire Department.

Besides the volunteer awards, long service awards were presented to firefighters from across East Hants.

Warden Eleanor Roulston handed out the awards to the firefighters.

Volunteer Fire Departments may nominate a fire services member for a Canadian Volunteer Fire Service Association Municipal Long Service Award medal for 30 years of Service.

Additionally there are long-service bars for 35, 40 and 45 years of service.

There is also a 50 year medal available.

Firefighters who received long service awards included:

Jeff Bond Rawdon District Volunteer Fire Dept – 30 Years

Lee Roulston Rawdon District Volunteer Fire Dept – 30 Years

Todd Pepperdine Enfield Volunteer Fire Department – 35 Years

Kevin MacLellan Milford & District Volunteer Fire Dept – 40 Years

Leroy Burns Kennetcook District Fire Department – 50 Years

Arden Fillmore Elmsdale Fire and Emergency Services – 50 Years

Ralph Wardrope Milford & District Volunteer Fire Dept – 50 Years

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)