N.S. Walk Day to be celebrated on May 14 across province

HALIFAX: More than ever, we all need activities in our day that bring us joy and help us relax. Group walking can give us both of these and much more.

On Wednesday May 14, Hike Nova Scotia and volunteers and partners across the province will celebrate walking and how it connects us to our communities and to each other. There are over 100 group walks taking place in communities, workplaces, and schools across the province from sunup to sundown.

“Walking has so many health benefits for adults. As well as the benefits our bodies get from being outside and moving, the social connections and friendships gained from walking in a group can improve someone’s quality of life,” says Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health in Nova Scotia.

“Research shows walking, especially outdoors and with others, helps people stay healthier longer,” says Dr. Beverley Cassidy, psychiatrist. “Even a few minutes per day can improve mood and reduce stress levels.”

Among walks include ones at Findley Park in Kennetcook; Dennis Park in Stewiacke; and the Grief Matters Walk at Acadia Park in Lower Sackville.

Nova Scotia Walk Day is organized by Hike Nova Scotia’s NS Walks program, which aims to increase the number of people in Nova Scotia who benefit from walking.

Catherine Droesbeck, Program Manager with Hike Nova Scotia, says research is showing people can benefit hugely from being outside and together.

“Walking is a simple thing, but the benefits can be profound, and it doesn’t take a long time to benefit from a walk,’ she said. “We are seeing an increasing number of community organizations who want to partner with us who see the benefits to their clients, especially those who might be at risk of social isolation.

Local events: Many local walking events are taking place.

Please contact us for details on an event close to you or go to https://www.hikenovascotia.ca/ns-walks-walk-day/ for a list of events across the province.