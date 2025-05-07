LANTZ: An exciting day of live demonstration from East Hants first responders and municipal organizations is set for Saturday May 10.

Residents will be able to learn all about safety, sustainability and emergency response in your community.

This is an outdoor event that will go rain or shine.

It will take place in the parking lot of the East Hants Sportsplex and goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Exciting features of the day include a drone demonstration, touch-a-truck time, other equipment demos and much more!

Who will be there?

Municipality of East Hants Emergency Management and Sustainability

East Hants RCMP

East Hants Fire Services

East Hants Ground Search and Rescue

Nova Scotia Emergency Health Services

Come on out and learn about the emergency services in your community.