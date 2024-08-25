Police investigate reports of laser pointed at aircrafts in West Hants

WINDSOR: West Hants RCMP is investigating multiple incidents of a green laser aimed at aircraft flying over West Hants.

Between August 16 and 23, West Hants RCMP Detachment received four separate reports of a green laser pointed towards aircraft in the early morning hours.

The laser is believed to have been coming from the Three Mile Plains and Windsor areas.

The RCMP is reminding the public that aiming a laser at an aircraft is a criminal offence.

Under the Aeronautics Act, any person convicted of intentionally interfering with an aircraft, by using a laser, could face a fine up to $100,000 in fines and/or up to five years in prison.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact West Hants RCMP Detachment at 902-798-2207.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #’s: 2024-1186168, 2024-1191493, 2024-1227410