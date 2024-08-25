HILDEN: A 35-year-old Charlottetown man has died following a motorcycle collision near Hilden, police say.

In a release, Colchester County RCMP say the collision took place on Highway 2 on Thursday night.

At approximately 7:11 p.m. on Aug. 22, Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 2 near Hilden.

“RCMP officers learned that a Suzuki GSR-X motorcycle was travelling northbound on the highway when it left the road and crashed,” said the release.

The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old Charlottetown man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the location of the crash; the investigation is ongoing.

Hwy. 2 was closed for several hours as investigators were on scene. It has since reopened.

File #: 2024-1225035