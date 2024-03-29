The following is a column submitted to us by:

By Deborah Peddle-Hann

I used to be a sugar addict – I probably still am at certain times of the year!

If you’re reading this, chances are you might be too. But I’m here to help. So, very carefully, put down the mini-eggs and step away!

If you find yourself reaching for sugary treats more often than you’d like to admit, you’re not alone. Many of us are caught in the sticky web of sugar addiction.

Take a moment to pause and reflect. Do any of these sound familiar to you?

Cravings: That constant urge for something sweet, even when you’re not truly hungry. Energy Rollercoaster: Feeling high one moment and crashing the next, especially during mid-morning or mid-afternoon. Mood Swings: Sugar’s influence wreaking havoc on your emotions, leading to highs and lows. Weight Woes: Despite your best efforts, the numbers on the scale seem to fluctuate without rhyme or reason. Struggle to Cut Back: Trying to resist the pull of sugar but finding it harder than expected. Headaches: Regular pounding in your head, especially when you try to cut out sugar. Skin Troubles: Adult acne or inflammation, signaling your body’s distress. Digestive Discomfort: Feeling bloated, gassy, or dealing with irregular bowel movements. Aching Joints: Increased inflammation from sugar impacting your mobility and joint health. Never Satisfied: Always feeling hungry, or never quite full unless you’ve had something sweet or “carby”. Weak Immunity: Falling sick frequently, perhaps due to the toll sugar takes on your immune system. Sleep Struggles: Tossing and turning at night, or with that dreaded 2-3 am wakeup call. Here’s a tip – it may not just be menopause ladies!

Did you find yourself nodding along? It’s time to face the truth – you might be hooked on sugar.

It’s Time to Take Control

You have the power to reclaim control over your cravings and your life. Here are some steps you can take:

✔️ Educate Yourself: Dive into the latest research on sugar addiction and where we find our hidden sugar in everyday foods. Understand its impact on your health and well-being.

✔️ Seek Support: You’re not alone in this journey. Reach out to a friend, or a support group for guidance, encouragement and accountability.

✔️ Mindful Eating: Slow down and savour each bite. Pay attention to your body’s hunger cues and choose nourishing foods.

✔️ Disrupt Habits: Do you associate junk food with TV time? It’s time to break the cycle and opt for healthier alternatives. By replacing sugary treats with nutritious snacks or simply choosing a different activity altogether, you can break the association and craving.

✔️ Find Alternatives: Explore sugar-free treats and healthier substitutes to satisfy your sweet tooth. Even a flavoured herbal tea can curb the craving!

✔️ Stay Consistent: Rome wasn’t built in a day. Be patient with yourself and stay committed to making positive changes.

Now dear friend and reader. Imagine settling into a life where sugar cravings don’t call the shots. Feel that bloating lift, energy levels surge, and brain fog clears. Imagine reclaiming your body and discovering your power to live your very best life.

We are not just adding years to our life, but life to those years!

