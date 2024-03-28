[As of 10:30 pm March 27 this story was still current. We will update if there’s a change overnight]

FALL RIVER: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Dawson Lively of Fall River.

Lively is described as 5-foot-8, 161 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lively was last seen March 26 at about 11:30 a.m. walking on Hwy. 2 in Fall River. He was wearing grey sweat pants and a grey sweat shirt.

When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those who know them. We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dawson Lively is asked to contact RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 24-39417