FALL RIVER: A 55-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle at the Fall River roundabout.

RCMP say that at approximately 9:10 a.m. on Thursday morning July 25, officers from RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment in Lower Sackville, Station 45 Fall River, and EHS responded to the call.

“RCMP officers learned that a man riding a bicycle collided with a Hyundai Elantra travelling on the roadway ahead of him,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay with RCMP.

The cyclist, a 55-year-old Fall River man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Cpl. Tremblay said the man was transported to hospital by EHS.

The driver of the Elantra, a 55-year-old Lower Sackville woman, did not suffer injuries.

File # 24-100424