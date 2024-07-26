NOEL: A 20-year-old Centre Rawdon man is facing impaired driving and refusing the breath demand charges, police said July 26.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said officers attended a function at Noel Volunteer Fire department in order to keep the peace and ensure everyone enjoying themselves would not leave driving a vehicle.

“At approximately 1 a.m., an officers observed a vehicle depart the function,” he said. “The officer proceeded to follow the vehicle and noted signs of impairment by observing driving evidence.”

Const. Burns said as such, a traffic stop was initiated.

“Exhibiting signs of impairment, the male driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving,” said Const. Burns.

A breath demand was read.

However, the driver refused to provide samples of his breath to be analyzed.

Dylan Sanford, 20, of Centre Rawdon has been charged with impaired driving.

He is also charged with refusing to comply with a demand.

Sanford will appear in court at a later date.