NSH making verification calls to those on Need a Family Practice registry

HALIFAX: Over the next several weeks, Nova Scotia Health will be making phone calls to people on the Need a Family Practice registry.

Staff will call registrants to confirm whether they still need a primary care provider (family doctor or nurse practitioner) and to ensure they know where to access health care while on the registry.

Registrants can expect phone calls to show up from either a number they don’t recognize or from a blocked caller ID or unknown name/number.

Staff will not ask registrants to provide any personal information other than the last four digits of their health card and their birth date. They will then ask registrants to confirm the address, email and phone number that are on the registrant’s profile.

This will ensure that Nova Scotia Health can contact registrants when a primary care provider is available.

Nova Scotia Health will also be calling people who added their name to the registry because their provider has notified them that they will be retiring.

Staff will confirm if the registrant’s provider has now retired.

Registrants will also be reminded of the health questionnaire that can be completed .

This can be done so at needafamilypractice.nshealth.ca or by calling 811 from Monday to Friday between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The information shared on this questionnaire will help Nova Scotia Health understand the health concerns of Nova Scotians and allow us to improve or create the right support and services.