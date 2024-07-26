Hot Pass Podcast (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: We thought this would be good to share with our readers who may not be aware or want a podcast to listen too.

In this episode, Jon Saumier goes behind the scenes of the IWK 250 and listen to what a dozen drivers had to say before and after the race.

You’ll also get your full race recap, and we look forward to the next one: the BJ’s Truck Centres 150 coming up this weekend at Oyster Bed Speedway on Prince Edward Island.

Check it out on MaritimeProStocktour.com or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Podcast

