Province announces sewage system improvements for Truro, Brookfield

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Sewage collection system improvements in Colchester County will help improve the reliability of services for existing homes and allow for future expansion.

“Colchester is a vibrant, proud community with a very bright future ahead – both for the people living and working here and for those looking for a new place to call home,” said Tom Taggart, MLA for Colchester North.

“It’s crucial that this area has the infrastructure in place to continue to thrive and grow, and this investment will help set the course for that bright future.”

Taggart was making the announcement on behalf of John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Pumping stations will be replaced in Lower Truro and Hilden, and 275 metres of sewer pipe will be replaced in Brookfield and Great Village.The Province will invest $973,000 in the project.

An additional $973,000 will come from the Municipality of Colchester and other sources.



The project is part of the Municipal Capital Growth Program, a one-time $102-million investment in projects across Nova Scotia – a historic provincial investment in municipal infrastructure.

“The Municipality of Colchester welcomes the investments by our provincial government partners in strengthening our infrastructure to support new homes and businesses in our county.

“We are growing.

New funding not only stretches our tax dollars to achieve more infrastructure goals, but it assists in our planning for the future.”

— Christine Blair, Mayor, Municipality of Colchester