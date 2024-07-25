Pro Stock Tour drivers heading to the Island for round six

OYSTER BED BRIDGE, PEI: The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour returns to scenic Prince Edward Island this Saturday for the BJ’s Truck Centre 150.

This will be the Series’ only visit of the season to Oyster Bed Speedway.

The race will mark round six of 10 for the popular touring series.

With a solid field of 20 drivers already registered, fans are in for some high octane on track action! Qualifying kicks off at 6:00pm with Atlantic Tiltload Pro Stock Heat Races.

Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) continues to lead the point standings in the chase for the championship. Butcher is having an incredible run, with four podium finishes in the first half of the season.

Austin MacDonald (Pictou, NS) sits second after a top-five finish at last weekend’s IWK 250. Mike Rodgers (Moncton, NB) continues to march to the top of the charts and is currently third in points.

Nicholas Naugle (Dartmouth, NS) is fourth heading into the BJ’s Truck Centre 150 this Saturday, followed by Rookie sensation Gage Gilby (Enfield, NS) in fifth position.

Stephen Lively (Shubenacadie, NS) will join the ranks in the Maritime Pro Stock Tour Legacy Program this Saturday at Oyster Bed Speedway.

The BJ’s Truck Centre 150 will mark Lively’s 50th career start on the Series. Congratulations Stephen and the entire No. 30 team.

Also on the racing card for Saturday is the Outlaw Super Series, Mini Stocks and Street Stocks, who will thrill fans prior to the BJ’s Truck Centre 150.

Tickets for the BJ’s Truck Centre 150 will be available at the gates on race day only.

Adult tickets are $30.00, youth (8-15yrs) are $10.00, seven and under are free. Admission to the pits is $40.00.

EXPECTED ENTRY LIST – BJ’s Truck Centre 150 (as of July 24)

#01 – Troy Burke – Sherwood, PE

#08 – Nicholas Naugle – Dartmouth, NS

#11v – Jordan Veinotte – Porter’s Lake, NS

#13– Austin MacDonald – Pictou, NS

#18 – Darren MacKinnon – Charlottetown, PE

#22 – Brodie Lewis – Oyster Bed Bridge, PE

#24 – Tanton Woolridge – Charlottetown, PE

#25 –Ryan VanOirschot – Antigonish, NS

#25g –Gage Gilby – Enfield, NS

#28–Mike Dusky – Albany, PE

#29– Greg Proude – Springvale, PE

#30 – Stephen lively – Shubenacadie, NS

#32 – Chris Hughes – Brackley Beach, PE

#36 – Gary Elliott– Truro, NS

#40 – Robbie MacEwen – Charlottetown, PE

#41 – Mike Rodgers – Moncton, NB

#51m – Mark Leclair – Brackley Beach, PE

#51s – Tyler Smith – Brackley Beach, PE

#54 – Jarrett Butcher – Porter’s Lake, NS

#83 – Cory Hall – Jolicure, NB

Visit www.maritimeprostocktour.com for all the latest news or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram @prostocktour.

Stay in the know by tuning in to the Maritime Pro Stock Tour Hot Pass Podcast for in-depth conversations with your favourite drivers, and so much more!

It’s available on maritimeprostocktour.com or wherever you get your podcasts.