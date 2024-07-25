Konigshofer named U.S. track-and-field all-academic athlete

NEW ORLEANS: A track and field athlete from Waverley has been named as an All-Academic Athlete for 2024 NCAA Division 1.

Julia Konigshofer, a javelin athlete who competes with the University of Memphis Tigers, was one of five from the university named as All-Academic Athletes for the 2024 NCAA Division I track & field seasons.

The recipients were were announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The five from Memphis were three women and two men.

Julia Konigshofer (Health Studies), Poorna Raorane (International Business) and Arina Razina (Public Relations) represented the Memphis women.

Iason Machairas (Business Administration) and Sascha Salesius Schmidt (Health Science) were the Memphis men honored.

In order to be considered for All-Academic honors, the student-athlete must carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.

This includes the most recent grading period, and must have completed at least two semesters or three quarters at the nominating institution.

In addition, the student-athlete must have finished the indoor season ranked top-96 in the NCAA in an individual event, or in the top-48 of a relay event.

For the outdoor season, they must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

A complete list of student-athletes honored is available at THIS LINK.