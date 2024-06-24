The following is a column submitted by:

MP Darrell Samson wishes all a Happy Canada Day. (MP Samson photo)

HAPPY CANADA DAY!

I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Canada day and a nice long weekend as we celebrate Canada turning 157 years.

There will be lots of Canada Day events happening in the riding!

Happy birthday Canada! Bonne fête Canada!

(MP Samson submitted photo)

HURRICANE SEASON

Environment and Climate Change Canada and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have forecasted a very active hurricane season for 2024.

Record high ocean temperatures due to climate change has been the driving factor for the increase in the number and intensity of storms predicted to impact those living on the East Coast.

The best course of action is to BE PREPARED.

For the latest hurricane updates, subscribe to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s hurricane e-bulletins in the Forecast and Products section at Canada.ca/hurricanes.

Follow the Canadian Hurricane Centre’s official X page for up-to-date hurricane information.

Listen to local media outlets.

Access the latest forecasts and warnings with various tools like Environment and Climate Change Canada’s weather website, https://weather.gc.ca/, the WeatherCAN app (available for Android and iOS devices) and automated telephone weather service, Hello Weather (1-833-794-3556).

MP Samson at the Vegetorium in Fall River. (MP Samson photo)

SUPPORT LOCAL

There is nothing better than enjoying fresh fruit and vegetables during the summer months.

Stop by the Vegitorium located at 2900 Highway 2. The staff are very friendly and there is always some fresh baked goods on hand.

I would like to wish them a very successful summer season.

