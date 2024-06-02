CONGRATULATIONS TO THE GRADS!

Congratulations on graduating! Chasing a dream requires effort, passion, and hard work. Keep it up and continue to strive.

I am looking forward to attending as many of the graduation ceremonies as possible across the riding.

(Submitted photo)

CANADIAN DENTAL CARE PLAN (CDCP)

Over 1.7 million seniors have applied for the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) since the program launched in December 2023. However, many clients have been met with a challenge when it comes to finding an oral health professional that participates in the Plan.

I am excited to share that as of July 8, 2024, all oral health providers will be able to direct bill Sun Life for services provided on a claim-by-claim basis without having to sign up for CDCP. This means that CDCP clients will be able to see any oral health professional they choose for their care, as long as the provider agrees to direct bill Sun Life for services provided under the plan.

May 2024: Applications open for seniors ages 65-69

June 2024: Applications open for adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit Certificate, and children under the age of 18

Learn more: www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/news/2024/04/supporting-oral-health-providers-participation-in-the-canadian-dental-care-plan.html

(Submitted photo)

FATHER’S DAY

I would like to wish all the dads and proud grandfathers a very Happy Father’s Day being celebrated on Sunday June 16!

MP Darrell Samson with some firefighters. (Submitted photo)

VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS

Volunteer firefighters and search and rescue volunteers put their lives on the line to protect our communities. We are doubling their tax credits so they can continue to protect our neighbours.

Official announcement here https://deputypm.canada.ca/en/news/news-releases/2024/04/10/government-increase-tax-credits-volunteer-firefighters-and-search-and

Wildfire map sent to us by MP Samson. (Submitted photo)

WILDFIRES

Canada’s 2024 wildfire projections are showing that we must prepare for another warmer-than average season. Please be sure to check provincial and municipal fire restrictions before burning.

https://novascotia.ca/burnsafe/

www.halifax.ca/fire-police/fire/burning-information/burning-rules-regulations

Happy Canada Day! (Submitted photo)

GET READY FOR CANADA DAY!

We have a limited supply of Canada Day lawn signs at our office that are available to constituents for their yard.

If you would like a happy Canada Day sign, please email us at Darrell.Samson@parl.gc.ca with the Subject: “CANADA DAY!” and include your name and address.

We will contact you to make arrangements later this month.

– Darrell Samson, MP Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook