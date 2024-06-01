From the Cruiser – May 30, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 129 calls for service.

The following has been provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

MOTORCYCLE COLLISION; BUSHES CATCH FIRE

On May 27, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a motorcycle collision on Hwy 354 in Kennetcook.

The lone operator of the motorcycle went into the ditch and was transported by EHS to hospital with undisclosed but non-life threatening injuries.

Kennetcook Fire was also dispatched after it had been reported that some bushes had caught fire after the collision.

BUSY WEEK

During the past week, East Hants RCMP members conducted 12 checkstops.

There were also dozens of vehicle checks resulting in approximately 15 summary offence tickets ranging from but not limited to unlawfully tinted windows, operating without registration and not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said there were also 18 motor vehicle collisions responded to by police, fire, and EHS.

Fortunately, non resulted in fatalities.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Tennecape man sought on weapons-related offences

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Thomas Harvie, 35, of Tennecape.

Thomas Harvie has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone who sees Thomas Harvie is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

