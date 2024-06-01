DARTMOUTH: The Halifax Regional Municipality is pleased to share the schedule of events for the Dartmouth Festival Series.

Throughout the summer, the municipality will be working with our signature festival partners to provide free programming at Ferry Terminal Park.

The series will begin on Friday, June 21 with National Indigenous Peoples Day programming and conclude Sunday, August 11.

There will be a mix of nighttime concerts and daytime events for the whole family.

Concert programming this summer will include a matinee with Joel Plaskett, Dartmouth PRIDE with Priyanka, The Desi Summer Fest, Halifax’s very own Vibrancy Festival and more.

Family event highlights will include the 25th Anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants with a “Under The Sea” theme and the 40th Anniversary celebration for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a fantasy themed event.

This will be the new home for the municipality’s Canada Day and Natal Day main events as well.

For a full list of events and evening including fireworks, visit our website.

The municipality would like to thank our 2024 event partners:

Halifax Pride, Discover Halifax, Wave Makers, Music Nova Scotia, the Halifax Jazz Festival, Crescendo Fest, Vibrancy Festival, the African Nova Scotian Music Association and the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission.

For more information, visit: halifax.ca/festivalseries.