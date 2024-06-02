Sanford named Sr Male Athlete of the Year at Support4Sport awards

(This is a story on the main finalists for the awards)
KENNETCOOK/HALIFAX: Wyatt Sanford has added another piece of hardware to his awards trophy case.
The boxer from Kennetcook, who is training to be at the Paris 2024 Olympics representing Canada, was named the Senior Male Athlete of the Year at the Support4Sport Awards held on June 1.
The awards, put on by Sport Nova Scotia, were held at the Halifax Convention Centre.
The Support4Sport Awards recognize the achievements of Nova Scotia’s top athletes, teams, coaches, officials and
volunteers in amateur sport over the past year.
The awards recognize the greatest in the Nova Scotia amateur sport sector.
More than 200 awards were given to the province’s top athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, and community sport
organizations.
Each of the finalists were nominated by their Provincial Sport Organization as the best in their sport.
Their achievements were judged through a multi-level selection process that considers their complete athletic performance throughout the year, as well as their top achievement of the season.
Overall Support4Sport Awards Winners:
Community Sport Organization
Equestrian, The Wallace River Carriage Club
Rugby, Dartmouth PigDogs
Speed Skate, Southwest Nova Speed Skating Club
Sport Makes a Difference
Baseball, Baseball Nova Scotia (Girls Division)
Canoe Kayak, Maskwa Paracanoe Program
Hockey, BIPOC Advancing Hockey Program
S4S Official of the Year
Table Tennis, Erica Ans (Dartmouth)
S4S Coach of the Year
Soccer, Cindy Tye (Bedford)
S4S Team of the Year
Sailing, Georgia & Antonia Lewin-LaFrance
S4S Junior Male Athlete of the Year
Gymnastics & Trampoline, Evan Huber (Dartmouth)
S4S Junior Female Athlete of the Year
Speed Skate, Julia Snelgrove (Dartmouth)
S4S Senior Female Athlete of the Year
Triathalon, Kamylle Frenette (Halifax)
Chair Award
Farida Gabbani
Quotes
“Congratulations to all the nominees and winners. Thank you for your dedication, perseverance, and commitment
to excellence in sport.
“We are proud to celebrate your incredible accomplishments with you.”
– Allan MacMaster, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, and Nova Scotia Gaming
“Every year, Sport Nova Scotia is proud to acknowledge the outstanding accomplishments of the talented athletes
and individuals who participate and play an integral role in our province’s sport system.
“This year’s nominations, finalists and winners represent Nova Scotia’s strong sport community, and we are honoured to continue celebrating their successes.”
Jamie Ferguson, Sport Nova Scotia CEO
Quick Facts
Sport Nova Scotia
Sport Nova Scotia is a voice for amateur sport that promotes the benefits of health, personal
development and achievement of all participants.
It is a non-profit, non-government federation representing over 55 Provincial Sport Organizations and more than 160,000-member Nova Scotians.
Support4Sport
The Support4Sport Awards are made possible by the Support4Sport program, which was introduced in 2006.
Funds are raised through the sale of designated lottery products in Nova Scotia. Each time one of those products are sold, 100 per cent of the proceeds help Nova Scotians get in the game.
Since its inception, the program has helped raise over $63.5 million. Support4Sport is the largest source of funding for amateur sport in Nova Scotia.