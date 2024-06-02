Sanford named Sr Male Athlete of the Year at Support4Sport awards

(This is a story on the main finalists for the awards)

KENNETCOOK/HALIFAX: Wyatt Sanford has added another piece of hardware to his awards trophy case.

The boxer from Kennetcook, who is training to be at the Paris 2024 Olympics representing Canada, was named the Senior Male Athlete of the Year at the Support4Sport Awards held on June 1.

The awards, put on by Sport Nova Scotia, were held at the Halifax Convention Centre.

The Support4Sport Awards recognize the achievements of Nova Scotia’s top athletes, teams, coaches, officials and

volunteers in amateur sport over the past year.

The awards recognize the greatest in the Nova Scotia amateur sport sector.

More than 200 awards were given to the province’s top athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, and community sport

organizations.

Each of the finalists were nominated by their Provincial Sport Organization as the best in their sport.

Their achievements were judged through a multi-level selection process that considers their complete athletic performance throughout the year, as well as their top achievement of the season.

Overall Support4Sport Awards Winners:

Community Sport Organization

Equestrian, The Wallace River Carriage Club

Rugby, Dartmouth PigDogs

Speed Skate, Southwest Nova Speed Skating Club

Sport Makes a Difference

Baseball, Baseball Nova Scotia (Girls Division)

Canoe Kayak, Maskwa Paracanoe Program

Hockey, BIPOC Advancing Hockey Program

S4S Official of the Year

Table Tennis, Erica Ans (Dartmouth)

S4S Coach of the Year

Soccer, Cindy Tye (Bedford)

S4S Team of the Year

Sailing, Georgia & Antonia Lewin-LaFrance

S4S Junior Male Athlete of the Year

Gymnastics & Trampoline, Evan Huber (Dartmouth)

S4S Junior Female Athlete of the Year

Speed Skate, Julia Snelgrove (Dartmouth)



S4S Senior Female Athlete of the Year

Triathalon, Kamylle Frenette (Halifax)

Chair Award

Farida Gabbani

Quotes

“Congratulations to all the nominees and winners. Thank you for your dedication, perseverance, and commitment

to excellence in sport.

“We are proud to celebrate your incredible accomplishments with you.”

– Allan MacMaster, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, and Nova Scotia Gaming

“Every year, Sport Nova Scotia is proud to acknowledge the outstanding accomplishments of the talented athletes

and individuals who participate and play an integral role in our province’s sport system.

“This year’s nominations, finalists and winners represent Nova Scotia’s strong sport community, and we are honoured to continue celebrating their successes.”

Jamie Ferguson, Sport Nova Scotia CEO

Quick Facts

Sport Nova Scotia

Sport Nova Scotia is a voice for amateur sport that promotes the benefits of health, personal

development and achievement of all participants.

It is a non-profit, non-government federation representing over 55 Provincial Sport Organizations and more than 160,000-member Nova Scotians.

Support4Sport

The Support4Sport Awards are made possible by the Support4Sport program, which was introduced in 2006.

Funds are raised through the sale of designated lottery products in Nova Scotia. Each time one of those products are sold, 100 per cent of the proceeds help Nova Scotians get in the game.

Since its inception, the program has helped raise over $63.5 million. Support4Sport is the largest source of funding for amateur sport in Nova Scotia.