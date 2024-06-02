Driver charged in collision with pedestrians in Beaver Bank

BEAVER BANK: A 21-year-old Middle Sackville man has been charged in a collision with pedestrians on Windgate Drive in Beaver Bank on May 30.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said the vehicle-pedestrian occurred May 30 at approximately 2:55 a.m. Fire and EHS also responded to the call.

“RCMP officers learned that a gathering was taking place at a home near the 900 block when an altercation took place between several people who were known to each other,” said Cpl. Tremblay. “The altercation became physical when a man, involved in the altercation, first attempted to steal one vehicle and then successfully stole a Mazda CX-5.

“While fleeing the scene the man struck three pedestrians with the vehicle.”

The victims, a 23-year-old Beaver Bank man, a 51-year-old Beaver Bank woman and a 32-year-old man from Nova Scotia, all suffered serious injuries.

All three were transported to hospital by EHS.

Later that morning, the CX-5 and the man were located in Sydney by Cape Breton Regional Police.

The 21-year-old Middle Sackville man was safely arrested and transported back to the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Clinton Reteff, 21, has been charged with:

Assault (two counts)

Assault with a Weapon (three counts)

Uttering Threats

Theft of Motor Vehicle (two counts)

Operation Causing Bodily Harm

Failure to Comply with a Probation Order

Failure to Comply with a Court Order (three counts)

Reteff was held in custody and was to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on May 31.

The investigation remains ongoing.

File # 24-71807