Emirates Great Britain and Denmark in action at SailGP Halifax. (Sean DeWitt/Waterfront Media photo)

HRM: Halifax threw up incredibly tough conditions for the inaugural ROCKWOOL Canada Sail Grand Prix, but Emirates Great Britain overcame all challenges to secure their first win since last September – and Giles Scott his maiden victory in SailGP.

As rain lashed down on Halifax Harbour and strong winds played havoc on tactics, Scott and his crew put in a fine showing to qualify for the winner-takes-all Final by topping the leaderboard.

That was before dominating France and ROCKWOOL Denmark in the Final itself to claim victory – and the all-important 10 Championship points that comes with it.

Action during SailGP on the Halifax Harbour. (Sean DeWitt/Waterfront Halifax photo)

Emirates GBR’s success came at the end of a remarkably consistent weekend for Scott’s team.

Although they did not win a single of the five Fleet Races which took place across Saturday and Sunday, their 3-5-2-3-2 record saw them head into the Final as league leaders five points clear of second-place France and third-place ROCKWOOL DEN.

But Scott put in the winning performance when it mattered most, starting the Final excellently and never faltering to finally make his mark on SailGP.

