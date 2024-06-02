Woman expected to make full recovery following mvc: RCMP

NINE MILE RIVER: A woman is expected to recover fully after a serious collision in Nine Mile River, police said.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns said police, EHS, and Nine Mile River fire responded to the serious single-vehicle collision on Mya 25.

The collision took place on Highway 14 in Nine Mile River.

“The vehicle went off the roadway and landed on its roof,” said Const. Burns.

Const. Burns summarized the collision based on what investigators had determined.

“The lone occupant of the vehicle, a female, needed to be extracted by firefighters,” he said.

“She was subsequently transported to hospital by EHS as a precaution.”

He said the woman’s injuries were not reported as severe.

“She is expected to make a full recovery,” said Const. Burns.