The following is a statement from Brian Wong, Minister of L’nu Affairs.

June is National Indigenous History Month, an opportunity to celebrate the historic and modern contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people throughout Canada.



It’s also a time to learn more about the culture, traditions and experiences of the Mi’kmaq, the First People of Nova Scotia.



Today, June 3, marks the fifth anniversary of the release of the final report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.



Nova Scotia is working in partnership with the Mi’kmaq to respond to the report’s calls for justice.



Our commitment includes being a partner, along with the federal government, in the Resilience Centre in Millbrook First Nation. The centre, led by the Nova Scotia Native Women’s Association, focuses on healing, strength and support – led by Indigenous women, for Indigenous women. It will help write a new chapter for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people, and I’m looking forward to the grand opening later this summer.



This month, I invite all Nova Scotians to take some time to explore and reflect on what it means to be a treaty person.



You may wish to connect with Treaty Education Nova Scotia to learn about the many contributions of L’nu’k to our province and the relationship we share as treaty people.



You can find out more by visiting https://novascotia.ca/treaty-education/



June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day, and celebrations will be happening in Mi’kmaw communities across Nova Scotia. I encourage you to look for opportunities to be in community and be part of the festivities. For information on events happening in communities, follow Treaty Education Nova Scotia on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreatyEducationNS



This month, you may also choose to explore Mi’kmaw art or music or read a book by an Indigenous author. Whatever you choose to do, I hope you will be part of the celebration and conversation.



As Minister of L’nu Affairs, I have had the privilege to visit several Mi’kmaw communities. It’s an honour to meet with leaders and community members, including knowledge holders and elders.



I look forward to more opportunities to be in community and build stronger relationships.



As Mi’kmaq is recognized as Nova Scotia’s original language, I encourage you to learn some of the language this month by downloading the L’nui’suti app: https://www.kinu.ca/app/lnuisuti



The Province is a partner with Mi’kmaw organizations and communities to support the work being done to protect and promote the language.



As Nova Scotians, I encourage you to be involved this month, and continue your personal journey throughout the year.



Being part of the celebration encourages our friends and family to join us on the shared journey of learning and discovery.



When all of us as Nova Scotians take an active role, we honour the stories and experiences shared by Indigenous people and continue on the path of reconciliation together.



We also help create a better future based on knowledge, understanding and mutual respect.

– Brian Wong, Minister of L’nu Affairs

