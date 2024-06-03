MAIN PHOTO: Josh Langille carries the heat race win checkered flag on the backstretch at Scotia Speedworld. He also won the feature. (Submitted photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was clear that Josh Langille—and for that matter Nathan Langille and Gage Gilby—had a lot of fans at Scotia Speedworld on May 31.

Four of the five divisions were in action on CKG Elevator Night on the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series card. A good crowd was on hand to watch the racing action.

The eruption of cheers when the Langille boys both won their heat races, and then Josh came across the line first in the Strictly Hydraulics Legends division feature first was enough to awaken a sleeping cat.

The no. 18 Scotia Wealth Management-CKG Elevator-Harris Distribution-sponsored machine went to The Tire Man Victory lane for the first time in week three action of the 2024 season.

Nathan Langille was in a top five spot until incident saw him fall down.

Gilby came home with a third-place finish in just his second weekly series race as he focuses on his Pro Stock season.

Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction brought home the no. 24 in fifth place.

Caden Tufts in the 00 won the third heat race as there were approximately 21 Legends at the track.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends – 25 laps

1. 18 Josh Langille

2. 00 Caden Tufts

3. 25 Gage Gilby

4. 9 Campbell Delaney

5. 24 Ayden Christensen

Heat 1: 19 Nathan Langille

Heat 2: 18 Josh Langille

Heat 3: 00 Caden Tufts

In the Blue Nose Pools Beginner Bandolero, Addison Veinotte in the no. 11 took advantage of a miscue by the leader to nab her first-ever feature checkered flag.

Shelby Chisholm, who was the leader until she spun out, did rally to finish fourth.

Wellington’s Brayden Wood came home in fifth.

Chisholm earned the heat race win.

Unofficial feature results

Blue Nose Pools Beginner Bandolero – 10 laps

1. 11 Addison Veinotte

2. 29 Brandon McGrath

3. 38 Jake Campbell

4. 12 Shelby Chisholm

5. 17 Brayden Wood

Heat 1: 12 Shelby Chisholm

It looked like it was Oakfield’s Alex Johnson race all the way. Until it wasn’t.

With a lap to go, the 66 of Jeff Breen, who was on the outside and battling Johnson for the lead, tangled with the no. 14, and brought out the caution with one to go. Neither car could get back out before the green-white-checkered.

The wreck resulted in a late race restart that saw 44 of Russell Smith Sr go to The Tire Man Victory Lane over the 51 of Dylan Dowe, who got up on the wheel and did some rubbing’ with Smith Sr. in the final couple laps as well.

Smith Sr. and Dan Cameron in the no. 47 earned heat race wins.

Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman – 40 laps

1. 44 Russell Smith Sr.

2. 51 Dylan Dowe

3. 27 Kyle Bent

4. 85 Darren Hilchie

5. 47 Dan Cameron

Heat 1: 47 Dan Cameron

Heat 2: 44 Russell Smith Sr.

It was a warmup Friday for the TOURSEC Mini-Stock before their big 70 lap feature as the undercard for the Pro Stock Tour’s Kenny U-Pull 150 on Saturday June 1.

Travis Keefe took the feature win as almost 27 cars battled it out for 25 laps.

Lake Egmont’s Ross Moore brought home the no. 84 in third place, while Nine Mile River’s Dave Matthews was fourth in the no. 99. Fall River’s Steve Matthews in his first race of the year was fifth.

Barry Black in the no. 3; Peter Brown in the no. 93; and 13 of Chris McMullin earned heat race wins.

TOURSEC Mini Stock – 25 laps

1. 45 Travis Keefe

2. 13 Chris McMullin

3. 84 Ross Moore

4. 99 Dave Matthews

5. 198 Steve Matthews

Heat 1: 3 Barry Black

Heat 2: 93 Peter Brown

Heat 3: 13 Chris McMullin

The Blue Nose Pools Outlaw Bandolero division was off this week.

June 7 will be week four of the weekly racing series and it’s INEX National Legends Extended Feature night. The Legends will do battle for 50 laps, while the Bandoleros Outlaw and Beginners and TOURSEC Mini-Sticks will be on the card. Sportsman are off.

The green flag flies at 7 p.m.