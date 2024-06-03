Halifax woman faces assault charges after Fall River incident

FALL RIVER: A 60-year-old Fall River woman suffered minor injuries following an assault on May 10.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said police responded to a home on Bonny View Drive on May 10 at about 9 p.m. for a report of an assault.

“Officers learned that a woman had assaulted another woman known to her,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

He said that a 19-year-old Halifax woman was located and safely arrested.

Cpl. Tremblay said she was later released on conditions.

The woman will appear in court at a later date to face charge of assault.

File # 24-62120