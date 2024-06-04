Truro man faces assault charges for incident at airport

ENFIELD: Officers with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of an assault on May 9 at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport (HSIA).

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, RCMP spokesman, said the call came in at approximately 11:20 p.m. of an assault at the airport.

“RCMP officers learned that, earlier that day while out for dinner, a man had assaulted a woman known to him,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

Information and evidence was gathered and shared with a partner policing service who located the man and safely arrested him., said Cpl. Tremblay.

The 46-year-old Truro man was later released on conditions.

Cpl. Tremblay said the man will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court to face a charge of Assault and Uttering Threats.