SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Two East Hants race car drivers almost made it two top 10 finishes during race two of the East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour.

While weather persisted, tour officials did so too using track drying and the heat of the TOURSEC mini stock cars to dry the oval at Scotia Speedworld each time there would be weather so that the Kenny U-Pull 150, would get in on June 1.

The race was initially scheduled to be the Pro Stock Tour season opener on May 18.

The fans that came out on the damp cold Saturday were treated to an exciting race and got to see two locals make impressive starts—one being his first race of the 2024 campaign.

Gage Gilby of Enfield brought home the no. 25G CKG Elevator-sponsored hot rod in fifth place after starting the race 13th among the 18 cars that took the green flag after a bad heat race.

The finish earned him the Swift Springs Hard Charger Award and the Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race.

It was his second Pro Stock tour race and followed up a seventh place result a week earlier at Speedway 660.

A goal Gilby made to start the year was to get a top five.

With that complete he now looks for another goal, a podium finish and will look to keep improving on his season as the tour head to Petty Raceway on June 8, just outside Moncton.

Russell Smith Jr. in the no. 88 goes down the backstretch. (Healey photo)

Nine Mile River’s Colton Noble made his first start of the season for the Pro Stock Tour, driving the no. 80 Ace in the Hole Septic no. 80.

Noble started 16th after having a bad heat race but managed to pick them off and stay clear of most of the carnage around him to get an 11th place finish.

He finished just behind Sydney’s Chris Reid in the no. 31 who was 10th.

Jordan Veinotte, who has some team held from Lakeview and is supporting Hailey Bland in her Sportsman racing efforts later this year, came home with a career best third place in the No. 11V Veinotte’s Trucking and Auto Service hot rod.

Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) picked up his second consecutive win in his 75th start on the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour.

Butcher benefited from several late lap cautions which allowed him to catch up to Mike Rodgers (Moncton, NB) who was out in front with 10 to go.

The two battled side by side until lap 149 when Butcher was able pass Rodgers coming out of turn two.

The no. 25 of Ryan VanOirschot (Antigonish, NS) had a solid fourth place run.

Sam Rogers (Lowers Onslow, NS) won the first of three Atlantic Tiltload heat races, in only his second start in a Pro Stock.

Butcher took the win in heat two, followed by Chris Reid (Fort McMurray, AB) picking up the checkers in heat three.

The 30 of Lively heavily damaged. (Pro Stock tour twitter photo)

Steve Lively of Shubenacadie finished last in the no. 30 in the Kenny U-Pull 150 after a hard hit with a couple other cars on the front stretch. He ended the race only completing eight laps. Lively was fourth in heat one of three that was held.

The no. 32 of Chris Hughes, who was one of those cars, also wound up calling it a day and was slotted 17th.

Lots of contingency cash and prizes were also awarded to teams during the Kenny U Pull 150:



Eastlink Fastest Lap Award: #89 Donald Chisholm (14.415sec)

R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award: #31 Chris Reid (86 Laps)

Swift Springs Hard Charger Award: #25g Gage Gilby

QA1 Free Pass Award: #33 Tylor Hawes

Wilwood Racing Future Winner Award: #41 Mike Rodgers

Aero Wheels Last Car On The Lead Lap Award: #80 Colton Noble

Fivestar Hard Luck Award: #28 Mike Duskey

Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race: #25G Gage Gilby



The Toursec Mini Stocks, who race every Friday as part of the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series, kicked off the racing card and put on a great show for fans.

Steven Matthews (Fall River) was first under the checkers, followed by Dave Matthews (Nine Mile River) and Mitchell Hopkins (Beaver Bank). Thanks to the entire field for helping keep the track in shape during the inclement weather.



The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is next in action June 8 at Petty International Raceway for the Mr. Lube + Tires 150. Green flag is set for 4 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the gate on race day (cash only).