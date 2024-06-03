LOWER SACKVILLE: Investigations are currently underway on two incidents in Lower Sackville, RCMP told The Laker News.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay provided a little info on both incidents, which were identified on the HRM Crime Mapping app and thus the Laker News inquired further.

Cpl. Tremblay said that one of the incidents involves an assault involving a youth and a theft from vehicle.

In the possible assault of the youth, which occurred near Smokey Drive in Lower Sackville, it took place on May 14.

Police are continuing to investigate, and no further information was available.

On the theft from vehicle, which occurred on Lynnville Drive in Lower Sackville, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment received a report of theft from an unlocked vehicle.

Officers learned that baseball bats and power tools were taken from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.